Turkish summer salad with walnuts and feta
( SERVES 6 )
Bulghur and couscous are great starches for camping, as they don’t require any actual cooking. Simply cover an equal amount boiling water and leave to absorb then mix in flavours of your choice.
Ingredients
|1.2 cups
|Bulghur wheat, or couscous
|1 Tbsp
|Olive oil
|2 tsp
|Lemon juice
|1
|Lebanese cucumber, finely diced
|10
|Cherry tomatoes, quartered, or 2 large tomatoes, cored and finely diced
|1 cup
|Walnuts, finely chopped
|80 g
|Feta, crumbled
|2 Tbsp
|Chopped mint, or dill
Directions
- Place bulghur wheat or couscous in a bowl and cover with an equal quantity of boiling water. Allow to stand until water is absorbed, then fluff with a fork.
- Mix in oil and lemon juice and season with salt and pepper to taste. Allow to cool then fluff up again.
- When ready to serve, mix in cucumber, tomatoes, walnuts, feta and herbs.
