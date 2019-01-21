Valencia orange muffins
( MAKES 10 MUFFINS )
In season from November until February, locally grown Valencia oranges make great sweet muffins.
Ingredients
|2
|Valencia oranges, washed and dried
|75 g
|Butter
|2 cups
|Self raising flour
|½ cup
|Caster sugar
|1
|Egg, lightly beaten
|1 cup
|Milk
|5 tsp
|Cream cheese
|10 slices
|Oranges, for topping
To finish
|¼ cup
|Orange juice
|2 Tbsp
|Caster sugar
|1 sprinkle
|Ground cinnamon
Directions
- Heat the oven to 200C. Place 10 large unbleached paper baking cases (cups) in a muffin tray.
- Finely grate the zest of both oranges and set aside. Melt the butter and allow to cool.
- Sift the flour into a large bowl and add the sugar. Mix together the egg, milk, orange zest and cooled butter. Add to the flour and using a spatula gently mix together, being careful not to overmix. (Be careful not to beat as you will end up with muffins that form peaks and become tough as they bake).
- Spoon the mixture into the paper cases. Pop a cube of cream cheese into each muffin, pressing down a little into the mixture. Place an orange slice on top of each muffin. Place in the oven and bake for 15-20 minutes until the muffins are golden on top and springy to the touch.
- While the muffins bake – place the orange juice and caster sugar in a small bowl – no need to mix. Remove the cooked muffins from the oven and while they are hot, brush the tops with the orange and sugar mixture. Lift muffins on to a wire rack to cool.
- Serve sprinkled with ground cinnamon if wished. Orange and cinnamon make a great flavour combination.
