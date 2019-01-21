Eggplant schnitzels with tomatoes and tarragon
( SERVES 4 )
A vegetarian winner.
Ingredients
Tomatoes
|2
|Tomatoes, diced
|1 Tbsp
|Chopped tarragon
|1 Tbsp
|Parsley
Coating
|2 Tbsp
|Plain flour
|1
|Egg
|1 Tbsp
|Water
|½ cup
|Dried breadcrumbs
|¼ cup
|Parmesan cheese, finely grated
|3 Tbsp
|Olive oil
Directions
- Cut each eggplant into 7mm-thick slices lengthwise. Peel any thick ends if preferred. Place on a board and sprinkle both sides with salt. Stand for 20 minutes to soften.
- Meanwhile combine the tomato mixture ingredients.
- Rinse the eggplant slices under cold water and pat dry. Dust with flour. Whisk the egg and water. Dip the eggplant slices in the egg mixture then in the combined breadcrumbs, parmesan, salt and pepper to taste. Chill for 20 minutes to set the coating.
- Heat the olive oil in a large non-stick frying pan on medium. Pan-fry the ‘schnitzels’ for about 3 minutes each side until golden and cooked. Serve topped with the tomato mixture. Great garnished with sprigs of tarragon.
