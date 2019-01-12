Tarragon eye fillet skewers
( SERVES 4 )
Photo by Vanessa Lewis
BBQ skewers are perfect for this time of the year and what I love about them is you can do all the preparation in advance so when your guests arrive you can kick back and relax. They’re a meal in themselves as you’ve got your protein and vegetables all on a stick.
Ingredients
|2
|Carrots, cubed
|5 Tbsp
|Extra virgin olive oil
|1 small bunch
|Tarragon
|1
|Lemon, juice only
|400 g
|Eye fillets of beef
|1
|Zucchini, cut into logs
|8
|Baby potatoes
|2 Tbsp
|Mexican seasoning
|8
|Skewers
Directions
- Preheat oven to 180C.
- Place carrot on a baking tray and sprinkle over 1 Tbsp olive oil, season with salt and pepper and roast till golden (takes about 20mins).
- Place the tarragon, lemon juice and remaining 4 Tbsp of olive oil in a blender and blitz, set aside.
- Thread on the soaked skewers the roasted carrots, cubed eye fillet, zuchinni and potatoes.
- Brush with the tarragon oil and sprinkle over the Mexican seasoning.
- BBQ when you’re ready to go.
Tip: To prevent the skewers burning on the BBQ soak them in water for 30 minutes and then wrap the ends in tin foil.
http://www.bite.co.nz/recipe/17358/Tarragon-Eye-Fillet-Skewers/?utm_source=nzherald.co.nz&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=nzhbox
Comments
Join the conversation