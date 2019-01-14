Salmon and zucchini cakes
( SERVES 4 )
Normally I would have put my potato masher away until the weather cools again, but for these salmon cakes I make an exception.
Serve with a crispy green salad dressed with a lemon vinaigrette lightened with a splash of sherry vinegar.
Ingredients
Directions
- Heat the oven to 200C. Line a shallow baking tray with baking paper.
- Place the coarsely grated zucchini in a colander set over a bowl. Sprinkle zucchini with flaky sea salt, to taste. Set aside for the zucchini to release excess water.
- Boil the potatoes in lightly salted water until tender. Drain and dry off over the heat, then mash.
- Meanwhile, place the salmon in the tray, season and place in the oven to cook for 10 minutes or until only just cooked. Cooking time will depend on the thickness of the salmon.
- Squeeze the grated zucchini to remove excess moisture. Place 25g butter in a large frying pan and when the butter is sizzling add the zucchini and spring onion. Cook until soft and the zucchini turn bright green. Stir zucchini mixture through the mashed potato. Taste for seasoning, adding freshly ground black pepper to taste, the lemon zest and parsley.
- Flake the salmon into large pieces and gently stir through the potato mixture. Divide the mixture into 8 and shape into cakes, flattening a little. If time allows, pop, covered in the fridge for 30 minutes to allow them to firm up.
- Heat the remaining butter and oil in the frying pan. Add the cakes and cook until they form a lovely golden crust on one side. Turn and cook the other side.
- Serve cakes scattered with a few basil leaves, along with lemon wedges and a green salad.
See more of Kathy's summer recipes
http://www.bite.co.nz/recipe/17351/Salmon-and-zucchini-cakes/?utm_source=nzherald.co.nz&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=nzhbox
Comments
Join the conversation