Summer fruit loaf
( MAKES 2 LOAVES )
Use fresh berries that are available to you at time of baking. Add in a few tart berries to contrast the buttery, sweet cake mixture.
Crumble topping
|50 g
|Plain flour
|50 g
|Cold butter, cut into small pieces
|50 g
|Soft brown sugar
|1 small handful
|Raw walnuts, freshly chopped
Directions
- Heat the oven to 170C. Grease and line 2 x 20cm x 10cm x 5cm deep loaf tins with baking paper, leaving an overhang of paper at each end to help when removing baked loaves from their tin.
- Make the crumble topping – sift the flour into a bowl, add the butter and rub in with your fingertips until the mixture resembles coarse breadcrumbs. Stir through the sugar and the walnuts. Set aside.
- In a bowl beat the butter and sugar until light and fluffy. Beat in the eggs, one at a time, adding a little flour with each addition if the mixture begins to curdle. Sift the flour and baking powder over the butter mixture, add the ground almonds then gently fold to combine. Divide the mixture between the prepared tins and smooth the surface with a spatula. Scatter over the berries and finish with the crumble topping.
- Place in the oven and bake for 1 – 1 ¼ hours until a skewer inserted into the centre of each loaf comes out clean. You will also smell when they are cooked. Remove from the oven and leave for 5-10 minutes before removing from the tin.
- Delicious served warm or cold.
