Plum and preserved lemon chutney
( MAKES 5 CUPS )
You only eat the skin of preserved lemons.
Ingredients
|350 g
|Red onions, diced
|350 ml
|Red wine vinegar
|1 cup
|Sugar
|1 kg
|red-fleshed plum
|70 g
|Preserved lemons, (skin only), diced
|1 Tbsp
|Mixed spice
|1 Tbsp
|Grated root ginger
Directions
- Place the onions, vinegar and sugar in a large saucepan. Bring to the boil and simmer for about 15 minutes or until the onions are soft.
- Meanwhile, halve, stone and chop the plums. Add to the saucepan with the diced lemon skins, mixed spice and ginger. Simmer on low heat for about 40 minutes, until thick.
- Pour into hot sterilised jars and fill them right to the top. Seal while hot.
