One pot mac 'n' veg
( SERVES 4 )
You can use any mixture of colourful vegetables you have in your fridge.
Pasta & Veg
|1½ cups
|Dry macaroni pasta, or similar
|2 cups
|Broccoli florets
|1 cup
|Diced carrot
|1 cup
|Beans, chopped
Sauce
|1
|Large egg, lightly beaten
|1½ cups
|milk
|1 Tbsp
|Flour
|1 Tbsp
|Wholegrain mustard
|1 tsp
|dried Italian herbs
|2 cups
|Grated tasty cheese
Directions
- Cook the macaroni in a large saucepan according to the packet instructions. Add the vegetables during the last 4 minutes, cooking until tender.
- Meanwhile, whisk the eggs, milk, flour, mustard, herbs, seasonings, salt and pepper in a bowl. Drain the pasta and vegetables through a sieve or colander.
- Place the egg mixture in the empty saucepan. Whisk over low heat, until thickened. Stir in the cheese, until melted. Return the pasta and vegetables to the saucepan and heat through.
- Great served garnished with sliced tomato, fresh herbs and/or grated parmesan cheese.
