Spinach shakshuka with avocado
( SERVES 2 )
Cook in an electric frypan or a traditional frying pan.
Ingredients
Directions
- Heat the oil in a medium electric frypan or traditional frying pan. Sauté the onion, until softened. Add the garlic and cook until fragrant.
- Add the spinach in batches cooking until wilted and tender. Season with salt and pepper. Stir in the cream.
- Make four small holes in the spinach. Break an egg into each. Cover and cook on medium until the eggs are just set, about 7 minutes. Season, sprinkle with the feta and chilli then add the avocado.
- Great served with chilli sauce, corn chips and lime wedges.
