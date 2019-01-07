Pear and kumara green curry
( SERVES 4 )
The flavour of this yummy curry is enhanced by the pears.
Ingredients
|1
|Onion, medium, diced
|1 Tbsp
|Canola oil
|2 Tbsp
|grated root ginger
|2 cloves
|Garlic, crushed
|1 Tbsp
|Thai green curry paste
|1 Tbsp
|Soy sauce
|1 Tbsp
|Rice wine vinegar
|2 cups
|Vegetable stock
|410 g
|canned slice pears
Vegetables
|500 g
|purple-skinned kumara, peeled and cubed
|1
|Carrot, large, spiralised or shredded
|1 cup
|coconut milk
|¼ cup
|Chopped coriander
|2 Tbsp
|Lemon juice
Directions
- Pan-fry the onion in the oil in a medium-large saucepan, until softened. Stir in the ginger and garlic and cook gently for 30 seconds. Stir in the curry paste, soy sauce and vinegar then add the vegetable stock.
- Drain the pears, reserving the juice. Add the juice to the saucepan. Simmer for 5 minutes. Add the kumara and simmer for 10 minutes or until just tender. Add the carrot and sliced pears and cook for another 5 minutes.
- Just before serving, stir in the coconut milk, coriander and lemon juice and heat through.
