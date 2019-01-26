Mexican zucchini and chicken burgers
( SERVES 6 )
Annabel says: I like to add grated zucchini to these patties to make the meat go further and give a lighter, fresher taste. Try to avoid chicken mince that has been frozen, as it holds too much water. Pork mince is also good.
Ingredients
|2
|Zucchini, (about 200g)
|500 g
|Chicken mince
|3 Tbsp
|Taco seasoning mix
|1 Tbsp
|Oil, to fry
To serve
Directions
Also have lettuce leaves, guacamole or mashed avocado and extra chilli sauce (optional) for serving.
- Grate the zucchini onto a clean tea towel then pull up the sides, hold over a sink and twist tightly to squeeze out all the liquid. Place zucchini in a bowl with mince and spice mix and combine with a heavy spoon.
- Divide mixture into 4-6, roll into balls and press out to form patties about 2cm thick (wet your hands to stop mixture from sticking). If not cooking at once stack on a plate with a little baking paper in between, cover and chill up to 12 hours until needed.
- Heat about a tablespoon of oil in a heavy frypan or on a barbecue hotplate and, when hot, fry the patties over medium heat until fully cooked through, golden and very springy to the touch (about 5 minutes each side). The mixture needs to be fully cooked through, if its still pink inside return to the heat. Serve in lightly toasted buns with salad garnishes.
