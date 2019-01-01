Smoked chicken and kelp noodle salad
( SERVES 4 )
Kelp Noodles are a sea vegetable in the form of an easy to eat raw noodle; they are fat-free, gluten-free, and super low in carbs and calories. Great in salads, rich in trace minerals including iodine, which kelp is well known for. These amazing noodles can be found in health food shops (online too).
Ingredients
Directions
- Into a blender or high-speed bullet or blender place the ginger, tamari, water, lemon, almonds, parsley, olive oil and salt. Blend till smooth, if required adjust the consistency with a little extra water.
- In a platter or salad bowl combine the noodles, spiralized zucchini, tomatoes, avocado and chicken
- Pour over the dressing and gently toss to combine.
