Indian scrambled eggs with jalapeno crème fraiche
( SERVES 6 )
Ingredients
|12
|Eggs
|2 Tbsp
|Indian seasoning
|2 Tbsp
|Butter
|250 g
|Creme fraiche
|1 Tbsp
|Green jalapeno Tabasco, (or more dependant on heat tolerance)
|6 slices
|Ciabatta bread, toasted or grilled
Directions
- Whisk the eggs well.
- Add the Indian seasoning and season with salt, whisk again to combine.
- Melt the butter in a large pan; pour in the egg mixture,
- As eggs begin to set, gently pull the eggs across the pan with a spatula, forming large soft curds.
- Continue cooking – pulling, lifting and folding eggs – until thickened and no visible liquid egg remains.
- Combine the crème fraiche and Tabasco.
- Place a piece toast on each plate and divide the eggs over each toast, serve with a dollop of jalapeno crème fraiche and a sprinkle of chopped Italian parsley.
