Vietnamese rice paper rolls
( SERVES 2 )
Photo by Rachael Hale McKenna
Building your own rolls at the table makes dinner a little easier on the cook. Any leftover filling ingredients can be tossed in to a salad, dressed with dipping sauce, for lunch. This recipe forms part of the January 14 Meal Planner, created in partnership with New World.
Marinade
|1
|Lemongrass stem, white part only, thinly sliced
|2 Tbsp
|Fish sauce
|2 Tbsp
|Lemon juice
|1
|Garlic clove, small, crushed
|¼ tsp
|Chilli flakes
To serve
Directions
- Mix the marinade ingredients together and marinate steak for at least half a day or overnight.
- Grill the steak on a hot barbecue 2 minutes each side to rare. Rest for 5 minutes before slicing thinly.
- Cover vermicelli with boiling water and leave to stand for 5 minutes then drain.
- Arrange the carrot, cucumber, mint, vermicelli and sliced steak on a platter to serve on the table with a bowl of hot water, for dipping the rice papers, and a bowl of dipping sauce each.
- Dip a rice paper in to the boiling water to soften, place on a plate and place filling ingredients down the centre. Wrap the two short ends in to the middle, rolling long ways to enclose filling. Dip in the sauce below to eat.
Dipping sauce
Mix 1 ½ Tbsp caster sugar, 1 Tbsp lemon juice, 1 Tbsp fish sauce and ¼ tsp chilli flakes until sugar is dissolved.
