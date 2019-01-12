Chicken, blueberry and blue cheese pasta salad
( SERVES 2 )
Photo by Rachael Hale McKenna
Use leftover barbecued chicken to make this summer pasta salad. This recipe forms part of the January 14 Meal Planner created in partnership with New World.
Ingredients
|50 g
|Blue cheese, Plus extra for crumbling. A creamy blue such as Kapiti Kahurangi Creamy Blue, is good here
|¼ cup
|Natural yoghurt
|2 Tbsp
|Mayonnaise
|2 cups
|Pasta, cooked
|½ cup
|Blueberries
|1 cup
|Cooked chicken, shredded
|2 cups
|Salad greens
Directions
- Mash blue cheese in to yoghurt and mayonnaise to produce a creamy dressing. Thin with a little lemon juice or water if required.
- Mix together with pasta, blueberries, cooked chicken and salad greens. Season with salt and pepper and serve with extra crumbled blue cheese.
http://www.bite.co.nz/recipe/17290/Chicken-blueberry-and-blue-cheese-pasta-salad/?utm_source=nzherald.co.nz&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=nzhbox
Comments
helen.paceadded 2 days ago
I thought the blue cheese might be enough to give this salad some zing but it was disappointingly bland with the occasional burst of saltiness.
Join the conversation