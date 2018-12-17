Ice cream Crunchie bar Christmas cake
( SERVES 10 )
This is one of the easiest and most impressive Christmas desserts ever. I like to make it a few days before then there is less to worry about before the big day. A hint of familiar, nostalgic and classic Kiwi flavours is always a very satisfying thing. You can substitute the crumbled figgy pudding with mince pies, Christmas cake or any type of cookies or sponge cake.
Ingredients
|2
|Cadbury Crunchie bars, roughly chopped
|325 g
|Christmas fruit pudding, broken up
|2 cups
|Raspberries, fresh or frozen
|4 Ltr
|Vanilla ice cream
|5
|Apricots
|2 punnets
|Strawberries
|1 punnet
|Fresh raspberries
Sweet Christmas syrup
|¾ cup
|Water
|¾ cup
|Brown sugar
|1
|Orange, zest only
|¼ tsp
|Mixed spice
|½ tsp
|Vanilla essence
Directions
- Grease one 20cm round cake tin and line the base and sides with baking paper. In a large bowl place chopped Crunchie bars, fruit pudding and raspberries. Gently mix together.
- Scoop ice cream and quickly press down into cake tin to make the base layer about 2cm deep. Sprinkle over half of the Crunchie bar, pudding and raspberries. Quickly scoop a second layer of ice cream and press down firmly then sprinkle the remaining goodies in. Finally scoop the remaining ice cream and press down to fill the cake tin. Level the top and freeze the cake, uncovered, overnight.
- Make the syrup by placing water, sugar, zest, spice and vanilla in a saucepan. Stir over medium heat for 5 minutes then bring to the boil. Reduce heat to low, add apricots, simmer for 1 minute, then remove from heat.
- Get all the fruit and syrup ready to assemble before serving. Remove cake from tin and place on pre chilled cake stand or serving plate. Top with strawberries, raspberries and apricots, dust with icing sugar. Drizzle generously with syrup.
