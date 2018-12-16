Christmas glazed ham
Photo by Vanessa Lewis
What could be better for Christmas dinner than hot glazed ham and hot smoked salmon; simple and stress-free. This ham glaze is using some of my favourite products and flavour combinations.
Ingredients
|4½ kgs
|Half leg of ham
|½ cup
|Orange and onion jam
|½ cup
|JK14 Onorevole (lemon grappa)
|1 handful
|Cloves
Directions
- Preheat oven to 150C. Place the ham on an oven tray and heat in the oven for 15 minutes (this will make it easier to remove the skin).
- In a large mixing bowl, mix together the jam and lemon grappa.
- Remove the ham from the oven and increase the temperature to 180C.
- Peel off the skin, leaving as much of the fat layer intact as possible. Score the fat diagonally to make diamond shapes and stud with cloves.
- Brush the ham with a generous coating of the glaze and place in the oven. Baste the ham after 15 minutes, again at the 45-minute point, with a final baste at 1 hour.
- After 1 hour 15 minutes, remove the ham from the oven and allow to rest before carving.
