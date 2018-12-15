Virgin pina colada
Kids love mocktails and you can make up this yummy brew by the jugful. For an alcoholic version for the adults, add a cup of rum before blending.
Ingredients
|2 handfuls
|Ice cubes
|234 g
|Canned crushed pineapple
|4 cups
|Pineapple juice, chilled
|1 cup
|Coconut cream
|2 Tbsp
|Fresh lime juice, or lemon
|6
|Fresh pineapple wedges, for serving
Directions
- Combine all ingredients except fresh pineapple wedges in a blender and whizz until slushy.
- Pour into glasses and garnish with fresh pineapple wedges.
See more of Annabel's school’s-out-for-summer recipes
http://www.bite.co.nz/recipe/17275/Virgin-pina-colada/?utm_source=nzherald.co.nz&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=nzhbox
Comments
Join the conversation