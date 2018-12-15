Keep a stash of pita breads in the freezer for the speedy assembly of these tasty pizzas. You can also cook these on a barbecue with a lid.

If you’re at home, make a menu board with different flavours and let the kids assemble their own. Have a selection of your choice of toppings, such as salami, bacon, ham, prawns, fresh tomato slices, asparagus spears, mushrooms, red peppers, olives.