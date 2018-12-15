Mini pita pizzas
( MAKES 10 )
Keep a stash of pita breads in the freezer for the speedy assembly of these tasty pizzas. You can also cook these on a barbecue with a lid.
If you’re at home, make a menu board with different flavours and let the kids assemble their own. Have a selection of your choice of toppings, such as salami, bacon, ham, prawns, fresh tomato slices, asparagus spears, mushrooms, red peppers, olives.
Ingredients
|10
|Pita breads
|½ cup
|Pizza sauce, or tomato paste
|4 cups
|Grated mozzarella, or edam
Directions
- Preheat oven to 220C fanbake and line 2 oven trays with baking paper for easy clean-up.
- Arrange pitas in a single layer on the oven tray, whole for a thicker base or split in half through the middle for a thin base. If not splitting, pierce the side of each pocket to prevent puffing; if splitting, arrange with the cut sides up.
- Spread with pizza sauce or tomato paste. Top with some cheese, toppings of your choice, then a little more cheese.
- Bake until topping is cooked through and lightly golden brown (8-10 minutes). Serve whole or in wedges.
Pita pizza combos
The X-factor: Top with large tomato slices and two crossed asparagus spears.
Margherita: Top with sliced tomato, fresh mozzarella and basil leaves.
Bacon and Mushroom: Use bacon, sliced mushrooms and olives.
Meat Lovers: Top with bacon or ham, salami and basil leaves.
Marinara: Sprinkle with prawns/shrimp, capers and dill. Top with smoked salmon once cooked.
Hawaiian: Top with well-drained crushed pineapple and ham.
Pizza bread: Instead of tomato paste or pizza sauce, brush with extra virgin olive oil and crushed garlic and sprinkle with flaky salt and chopped fresh rosemary.
