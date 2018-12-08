Nutty quinoa and asparagus salad
( SERVES 2 )
Ingredients
|1½ cups
|Quinoa, cooked
|¼ cup
|Sunflower seeds, toasted
|¼ cup
|Toasted pumpkin seeds
|1 Tbsp
|Toasted sesame seeds
|¼ cup
|Toasted almonds, chopped
|¼ cup
|Toasted hazelnuts, chopped
|16
|Asparagus spears, blanched and sliced
|½ cup
|Chopped parsley
|1
|Lemon, zest only
|1 Tbsp
|Red wine vinegar
|2 Tbsp
|Extra virgin olive oil
|1 sprinkle
|Cows feta, to serve
Directions
- Combine the quinoa, seeds, nuts, asparagus, parsley and lemon zest in a large salad bowl.
- Combine the vinegar and oil and mix through. Season well.
- Serve sprinkled with plenty of crumbled feta.
