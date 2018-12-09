Classic tiramisu
( SERVES 8 )
This is the tiramisu that we serve at Giraffe. We make it in the traditional manner inspired by a recent trip to Italy with my head chef Rob Hope-Ede. The mascarpone does not have to be at room temperature, but it will help it mix in easier if it is. Take it out of the refrigerator as you gather ingredients to make the recipe.
Ingredients
|6 large
|Egg yolks
|½ cup
|Sugar
|1 cup
|Mascarpone, 280g, at room temperature
|1¾ cups
|Cream, use heavy whipping cream not light
|2 packets
|Ladyfinger biscuits, also called savoiardi biscuits
|1 cup
|Espresso coffee, cold, or strong coffee
|½ cup
|Coffee liqueur, or your favourite spirit
|2 Tbsp
|Cocoa, for dusting
Directions
- Combine egg yolks and sugar in the top of a double boiler, over boiling water. Reduce heat to low, and cook for about 10 minutes, stirring constantly. This is your sabayon, remove from the heat and whip yolks until thick and lemon-colored. Allow to cool briefly.
- Add mascarpone to whipped yolks, beat until combined.
- In a separate bowl, whip cream till it peaks
- Gently fold the whipped cream into the mascarpone sabayon mixture and set aside.
Comments
gracier123added 8 days ago
Looking forward to the rest of the directions!!!
Kursteineradded 9 days ago
Where's the rest of the directions? Lol
