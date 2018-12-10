Banoffee cheesecake
( SERVES 8 )
Bananas and toffee — a classic combo. The cheesecake can be covered tightly and frozen for up to 1 month.
Base
Filling
|150 g
|Bananas, peeled, choose very ripe ones
|2
|Eggs, separated
|500 g
|Cream cheese, chopped, use a traditional type
|½ cup
|Sugar
|1½ Tbsp
|Cornflour
|1 tsp
|Vanilla essence
Topping
|½ cup
|Sugar
|½ cup
|Water
|75 g
|Dark chocolate, melted
Directions
- Preheat the oven to 180C. Lightly grease a 20cm springform cake pan and line the base with baking paper.
- Crush the biscuits finely and combine with the butter. Press evenly onto the base of the cake pan. Bake for 15 minutes then remove and cool slightly.
- Reduce the oven temperature to 170C.
- Place the bananas and egg yolks in a food processor and mix until smooth. Add the cream cheese, sugar, cornflour and vanilla essence. Mix until smooth. Tip into a large bowl.
- Whip the egg whites until stiff. Using a large spoon, fold into the banana mixture. Tip onto the biscuit base and smooth the top. Bake for 40-45 minutes, until just set. It will firm on cooling.
- Remove from the oven and run a thin sharp knife around the edge. Cool for 30 minutes then cover and chill overnight.
- To make the toffee, place the sugar and water in a large, microwave-proof glass bowl. Microwave on high for 2 minutes. Stir to dissolve the sugar. Continue microwaving for 3-4 minutes until the liquid is light golden. Remove — the toffee will continue to colour on standing. Pour in a thin layer onto a lightly oiled sheet of foil. Cool. Break into shards.
- Before serving, drizzle a little chocolate in lines over the top of the cheesecake and allow to set. Garnish with the toffee shards.
