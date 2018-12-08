Coconut, lime and passionfruit ice cream
( SERVES 8 )
This dairy-free ice cream adds a lovely light note at the end of a rich meal. It can be made ahead and would be a great dessert served as part of a modern Christmas dinner.
Ingredients
|1 cup
|Sugar
|1
|Lime, finely grated zest
|½ cup
|Lime juice, or a mix of lime and lemon juice
|½ cup
|Passionfruit pulp
|4
|Egg whites
|1½ cups
|Coconut cream
|1 cup
|Long thread coconut, lightly toasted then cooled
Directions
- Combine sugar, lime zest, juice and passionfruit pulp in a small pot and stir over a low heat until the sugar has dissolved. Bring to a boil, simmer for 2 minutes then remove from heat.
- While the syrup is heating, beat egg whites in the clean bowl of an electric mixer until stiff peaks form when the beater is lifted from the mixture.
- On low speed, gradually add the boiling hot sugar syrup, then turn speed to high and beat until cool and very thick (about 10 minutes). Cool thoroughly.
- When meringue mixture is cool, mix a big dollop through the coconut cream until evenly combined, then gently fold in the rest of the meringue and the thread coconut. Don’t over-mix or the meringue will collapse.
- Transfer to a 2-litre container, cover and freeze for at least 6 hours or up to 3 weeks until needed.
