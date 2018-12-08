Greek-style slow-roasted lamb with minty pesto
( SERVES 8 )
This celebratory dish (perfect for a modern Christmas menu) is slow-cooked to melt-in-the-mouth tenderness. The trick is to marinate the lamb for at least two days before cooking. Serve with new potatoes roasted with black olives, a roast vegetable salad and lightly cooked asparagus or peas.
Ingredients
|1 whole
|Lamb leg, about 2.8kg
|1 cup
|sheep yoghurt, unsweetened, or regular unsweetened yoghurt
|1 cup
|Lemon juice
|6 cloves
|Garlic, crushed
|2 tsp
|Ground cumin
|2 tsp
|Sumac powder, optional
|½ tsp
|Cinnamon
|2 Tbsp
|Runny honey
|1 tsp
|Salt
Minty pesto
Directions
- To make the minty pesto, blend everything to a smooth puree. Cover and chill until needed – it will keep for 4 to 5 days.
- Use a sharp knife to score 5 or 6 long, deep cuts across the top of the lamb.
- Combine yoghurt, lemon juice, garlic, spices, honey, salt and pepper in a large bowl or ceramic dish. Add lamb and mix to coat evenly. Cover and chill for at least 48 hours or up to 3 days.
- Preheat oven to 130C fanbake. Transfer lamb and marinade to a baking dish, cover and bake for 4 hours.
- Remove dish from oven and increase oven temperature to 200C fanbake. Strain lamb juices into a pot, then baste lamb with reserved juices and return to oven, uncovered, to roast for a further 30 minutes until skin is crusty and browned.
- Drain off cooking juices and skim off and discard any visible fat. Pour de-fatted juices back over the lamb or serve in a jug. Accompany with fresh minty pesto.
Comments
ezbiteadded 4 days ago
Could you cook the lamb in a roasting bag?
