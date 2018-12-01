White chocolate and cherry rocky road
( MAKES 25-30 pieces )
Wrap this homemade Christmas gift in cellophane as a yummy treat for the chocolate lovers in your life. See more from Annabel on homemade gifts.
Ingredients
|750 g
|White chocolate, coarsely chopped
|1½ cups
|Marshmallows, 200g, buy pink ones
|2 tsp
|Pure vanilla extract
|2 cups
|Glace cherries, or dried cranberries
|1 cup
|Pistachio nuts
Directions
- Line a medium (about 30cm x 20cm) slice tin with baking paper. Melt chocolate in a dry, heatproof bowl over a pot of simmering water, or microwave in 1-minute intervals, stirring until melted.
- Remove from heat and stir in all other ingredients. Spoon into the prepared tin and refrigerate until set (about 2 hours). Cut into chunks or slabs and store in a cool place.
