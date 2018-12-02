Summertime ceviche
( SERVES 4 )
Tuna, snapper and trevally are fantastic fish to marinate, any of these will do this dish justice.
Ingredients
|300 g
|Fish fillets, such as trevally, tarakihi or snapper
|3 large
|Limes, use the juice only
|1 tsp
|Sea salt flakes
|250 ml
|Coconut cream
|¼
|Onion, very finely chopped or minced
|1
|Green chilli, 1 finely chopped
|8
|Lettuce leaves, to serve
|1 sprinkle
|Red chilli, slices to serve
|1 sprinkle
|Coriander leaves, to serve
Directions
- Cut the fish into small bite-size pieces and place in a glass or plastic bowl.
- Add the lime juice, salt, coconut cream, onion, and the chilli to your taste. Mix well, cover and leave to marinate in refrigerator for 1 hour.
- Just before serving arrange the lettuce leaves on a platter.
- Divide the marinated fish into the lettuce leaves and garnish with red chilli slices.
