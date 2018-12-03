If the tomatoes you have are not full of flavour try adding a tablespoon of tomato paste to create a deeper taste, and extra molasses for sweetness. Butter beans are a legume to get familiar with; they are high in plant proteins and have a softer flavour and texture than other beans. Cooking your own beans at home in a pressure cooker is ideal for maximum nutrition but you can use a good quality jarred or canned version for convenience.