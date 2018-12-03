Smoky baked beans
( SERVES 4 )
If the tomatoes you have are not full of flavour try adding a tablespoon of tomato paste to create a deeper taste, and extra molasses for sweetness. Butter beans are a legume to get familiar with; they are high in plant proteins and have a softer flavour and texture than other beans. Cooking your own beans at home in a pressure cooker is ideal for maximum nutrition but you can use a good quality jarred or canned version for convenience.
Ingredients
Directions
- Heat the oven to 220C fan bake.
- Use a large glass baking dish or alternatively line a baking tray with baking paper, place the tomatoes, capsicum, onion and garlic on the tray and drizzle with olive oil and red wine vinegar. Bake for 15-20 minutes until they are brown and starting to caramelise. Add the remaining ingredients, turn down the heat to 190C and cook for another10 minutes.
- Remove from the heat and taste, adding additional smoked paprika and salt as needed. If you find anything needs more cooking, place everything in a medium-sized pot and cook on a low heat until ready.
- Serve on toast or sourdough bread and top with fresh herbs like parsley or basil with a little fresh oregano.
