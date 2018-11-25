Smoked chicken, avocado and crispy noodle wrap
( MAKES 4 )
Photo by Vanessa Lewis
Ingredients
|1 piece
|Ginger, 5cm long, peeled
|1 Tbsp
|Tamari, or soy
|¼ cup
|Water
|1
|Lime, use the zest and juice only
|¼ cup
|Almonds
|1
|Spring onion
|½
|Chilli, use up to 1, depending on your palate
|1 Tbsp
|Extra virgin olive oil
|1 tsp
|Sea salt flakes
|4
|Wraps
|1
|Baby Gem lettuce
|1
|Smoked chicken breast, about 300g, sliced
|2
|Avocados, sliced
|1 cup
|Crispy noodles
Directions
- Into a blender or high-speed bullet, place the ginger, tamari, water, lemon, almonds, parsley, olive oil and salt. Blend till smooth and, if required, adjust the consistency with a little extra water. Set the dressing aside.
- To assemble, place the wraps on a clean bench, layer up the lettuce, smoked chicken, avocado, crispy noodles and drizzle over the dressing.
- Roll up tightly and wrap as desired
http://www.bite.co.nz/recipe/17211/Smoked-chicken-avocado-and-crispy-noodle-wrap/?utm_source=nzherald.co.nz&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=nzhbox
Comments
Join the conversation