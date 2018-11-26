Festive dipped strawberries
( MAKES 2 gifts )
These dipped strawberries will keep in the fridge for 1-2 days.
Ingredients
Directions
- Place 2 sheets of foil on large plates. Chill.
- Melt the chocolates in 2 different bowls over simmering water or in the microwave.
- Place the coconut on a plate.
- Dip half the strawberries into the melted dark chocolate allowing the excess to drip off before sprinkling lightly with the coconut. Place on the chilled foil and refrigerate.
- Repeat with the remaining strawberries but sprinkle with the green sugar. Place on foil and chill. Place in gift boxes and keep chilled.
