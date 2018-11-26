Sticky chicken with cucumber salad
Ingredients
|4
|Chicken thighs, boneless and skinless
|⅓ cup
|Hoisin sauce
|2 tsp
|Finely grated ginger
|1 Tbsp
|Oil
|4 small
|Cucumbers, you want snack-sized ones here, thinly sliced
|2
|Vine ripened tomatoes, sliced
|1
|Red chilli, thinly sliced, use up to 2
|1 cup
|Coriander leaves
|1 Tbsp
|Lemon juice
|1 Tbsp
|Soy sauce
Directions
- Place the chicken, hoisin, ginger and oil in a bowl and toss to coat. Cover and refrigerate for 15-60 minutes.
- Heat a barbecue grill (or use a large non-stick frying pan over medium heat). Cook the chicken for 3-4 minutes each side or until cooked through.
- Combine the cucumber, tomato, chilli, onion, coriander, lemon and soy sauce in a bowl.
- Slice the chicken and serve with the salad.
