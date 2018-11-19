Turmeric and lime fish fillets
( SERVES 4 )
Photo by Liz Clarkson
This recipe comes from Always Delicious by Lauraine Jacobs.
Ingredients
Directions
- Lay the fish fillets on a plate. Combine the salt, turmeric, lime juice and zest, ginger and garlic together in a small bowl and mix well. Rub this mixture over the fish on all sides and then cover with cling film and refrigerate for 30 minutes.
- When ready to fry the fish, shake off the excess moisture and dust the fillets lightly with the flour.
- Heat the oil in a heavy frying pan and when hot, lay the fish in a single layer in the pan. Fry until the fish turns golden and then turn each fillet over and cook for a further minute, so the fish is just cooked through and not drying out.
- Serve at once with extra lime wedges and a bowl of yoghurt with chopped coriander stirred through. Excellent with potatoes or rice.
