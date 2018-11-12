Jaffa pops
( MAKES 1 large bag of popcorn )
Photo by Tam West
Ingredients
|1 Tbsp
|Coconut oil
|⅔ cup
|Corn kernels
|150 g
|Dark chocolate
|1
|Orange, use the zest only
Directions
- Melt coconut oil in a large saucepan, add corn kernels, cover with lid and pop over a medium heat, shaking often.
- Tip out popcorn into large tray lined with baking paper. Melt dark chocolate over a double boiler, drizzle across the popcorn, sprinkle evenly with orange zest and sea salt flakes and refrigerate to set chocolate.
- Bag up the popcorn and start your movie.
More of Warren's snack ideas
http://www.bite.co.nz/recipe/17182/Jaffa-pops/?utm_source=nzherald.co.nz&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=nzhbox
Comments
Join the conversation