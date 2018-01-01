Paprika beef
( SERVES 4 )
Ingredients
|3 Tbsp
|Canola oil
|1 Tbsp
|Paprika
|1 tsp
|Chilli powder, use up to 2 tsp
|1 tsp
|Ground cumin
|1 kg
|Rump steak, in the piece, cut 3cm thick
Directions
- Combine the oil, paprika, chilli powder and cumin. Spread over both sides of the steak. Marinate for several hours or overnight in the refrigerator.
- Barbecue for about 3-4 minutes each side, until cooked to taste. Cover and rest for 1-2 minutes. Cut into 1cm-thick slices across the grain.
- Excellent served with a tomato or fruit salsa.
http://www.bite.co.nz/recipe/17172/Paprika-beef/?utm_source=nzherald.co.nz&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=nzh_box
