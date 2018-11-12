BBQ fish tacos
( SERVES 4 )
Quick and easy. Serves 4 as a main or 8 as a starter.
For the sauce
|½ cup
|Mayonnaise
|¼ cup
|Plain yoghurt
|1 small
|Shallot, finely diced
|¼ tsp
|Chilli pepper, ground
For the extras
|6 cups
|Crunchy lettuce, shredded
|1
|Avocado, diced
|4
|Tomatoes, sliced
|8
|Taco shells
|1
|Lime, cut into wedges
For the fish
Directions
- Combine all the ingredients for the sauce. Prepare the extras and place aside.
- Cut the fish into pieces to fit the taco shells. Spray with oil and season well with the lemon pepper.
- Preheat the barbecue and spray the barbecue plate with oil. Cook the fish about 2 minutes each side depending on the thickness.
- Just prior to serving, heat the taco shells either on a rack over the barbecue or in the oven.
- Fill with the lettuce, avocado and tomatoes, top with a little sauce, then the fish and a little more sauce. Serve immediately with a lime wedge.
