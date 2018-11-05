White chocolate Christmas cake
This light fruit cake should be covered and stored in a cool place for at least 3 weeks before cutting. Ice with a white chocolate ganache to which icing sugar has been added. Or just dust with icing sugar.
Ingredients
|150 g
|Pitted dates, chopped
|150 g
|Craisins, chopped
|150 g
|Walnuts, chopped
|150 g
|White chocolate, chopped
|150 g
|Light brown sugar
|2
|Oranges, use the finely grated rinds only
|300 ml
|Sticky wine, eg late harvest Riesling, or orange juice
|3 large
|Eggs, beaten
|1
|Apple, peeled, cored and grated
|2 cups
|Self raising flour
|2 tsp
|Ground cinnamon
Directions
- Preheat the oven to 160C. Lightly grease a 21cm round cake pan and line with baking paper.
- Combine the dried fruit, nuts, chocolate, brown sugar and rinds in a large bowl. Stir in the wine.
- Add the eggs, apple then the sifted flour and cinnamon. Pour into the prepared cake pan.
- Bake for about 1¼ hours or until a skewer inserted in the centre comes out clean. Cool and wrap in foil to store.
