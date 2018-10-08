Spanish capsicums
( SERVES 4 )
This meal is perfect to make and freeze ahead. It can be reheated in the microwave.
Ingredients
|1
|Onion, diced
|2 Tbsp
|Canola oil
|2 Tbsp
|Chopped garlic
|400 g
|Lean minced beef
|400 g
|Diced tomatoes
|2 tsp
|Dried basil
|2 tsp
|Oregano
|4
|Red capsicums
|1 cup
|Long grain rice, cooked
Directions
- Sauté the onion in the oil in a large non-stick frying pan, until softened. Add the garlic and minced beef, stirring well with a fork. Cook, until lightly coloured.
- Add the tomatoes, basil and oregano. Cover and simmer for 20 minutes or until cooked. Season. Cool.
- Meanwhile, halve the capsicums lengthwise. Deseed and devein. Blanch in batches in boiling water. Refresh in icy water. Drain and pat dry.
- Combine the rice and meat sauce. Pack into the capsicums. Wrap individually in plastic film. Store in an air-tight container in the freezer for up to 3 months.
- To serve, thaw the required number of capsicums in the microwave or fridge. To heat, cover and microwave for 3-4 minutes per capsicum.
More of Jan's freeze-ahead meals
http://www.bite.co.nz/recipe/17083/Spanish-capsicums/?utm_source=nzherald.co.nz&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=nzhbox
Comments
Join the conversation