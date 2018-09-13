Indian eggs
( SERVES 2 )
Very yummy, very easy.
Ingredients
|1 tsp
|Canola oil
|1 small
|Diced red onion, a small one
|½ whole
|Chopped red chilli, deseeded
|2 cloves
|Crushed garlic
|¼ tsp
|Ground cumin
|¼ tsp
|Ground turmeric
|1
|Diced tomato, choose a large one
|4
|Eggs, lightly beaten
|2 Tbsp
|Chopped herbs, eg. parsley, coriander, chives
|1 packet
|Naan bread, to serve
Directions
- Heat the oil in a medium frying pan. Sauté the onion, for 1-2 minutes on medium heat, until softened. Add the chilli and garlic and continue cooking for 30 seconds. Stir in the spices and tomato and heat through.
- Reduce the heat. Pour in the eggs and stir occasionally with a wooden spoon until they are almost set. Remove while they are still a little runny and add the herbs.
- Serve with warmed naan bread.
More light meal ideas from Jan
http://www.bite.co.nz/recipe/17022/Indian-eggs/?utm_source=nzherald.co.nz&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=nzhbox
Comments
Join the conversation