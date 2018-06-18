I love to eat this simple, honest dish in winter alongside any fish or meat, or even just with a good loaf of crunchy bread and very simple green salad. It originated in the south of Italy, in Campania and in Sicily, with both regions claiming it as their own. It’s also known as parmigiana di melanzane and there are a number of ways of making it and many, many variations thereof. I worked with a very passionate Italian chef named Vincenzo who showed me this version, which his mum made in their home.