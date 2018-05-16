Breakfast tacos
( SERVES 4 )
Photo by Babiche Martens
Eggs, avocado and a soft taco — say no more, the perfect start to the day. Every bite of this colourful breakfast is full of flavour. Spice them up a bit with extra chilli if you are game.
Ingredients
|1 Tbsp
|Olive oil
|½
|Red onion, chopped
|1
|Courgette, chopped
|½
|Red capsicum, chopped small
|1 cup
|Brussels sprout, shredded
|2 tsp
|Taco seasoning mix
|1 cup
|Black beans, drained
|½
|Red chilli, chopped small
|1 Tbsp
|Butter
|4
|Eggs, mixed with ½ cup milk
|8 small
|Tortilla shells
|½ cup
|Coriander leaves, chopped
|1 large
|Avocado, sliced
|1
|Chilli, sliced, extra (optional)
Directions
- Heat the oil in a frying pan. Add the onion, courgette, capsicum and sprouts, cooking for 3 or 4 minutes to soften. Add the taco seasoning, stirring through to combine. Add the black beans and chilli heating through. Set aside and keep warm.
- Season the eggs with salt and pepper. Heat the butter in a frying pan to melt. Pour in the eggs and cook until scrambled.
- Heat the tortillas in a microwave for 1 minute.
- Serve with the black bean mix, eggs, sliced avocado and coriander leaves and extra chopped chilli.
