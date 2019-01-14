Savoury cheese and bacon mini loaves
( MAKES 8 mini loaves )
Best eaten warm, but still delicious cold. Pretty good the next day, cut in half lengthwise and toasted.
Ingredients
|3 rashers
|Streaky bacon, rindless, use up to 4 rashers
|2 cups
|Plain flour
|4 tsp
|Baking powder
|½ tsp
|Salt
|1 cup
|Tasty cheddar, grated, plus extra for sprinkling
|1 Tbsp
|chopped flat leaf parsley
|1
|Egg
|¼ cup
|Vegetable oil
|1½ cups
|Full cream milk
Directions
- Heat the oven to 220C. Grease 1 x 8-cup mini loaf tin tray.
- Place the bacon in a shallow baking tray and place in the oven. Cook until lightly browned but not crisp. Remove from the oven and place on kitchen paper to drain and cool. Cut into smallish pieces.
- Sift flour, baking powder and salt into a large bowl. Add the grated cheese, parsley and cooled bacon.
- In a small bowl, lightly whisk the egg and oil together. Pour into the dry ingredients along with the milk. Fold together without over-mixing (the mixture should be a soft dropping consistency), then spoon into the prepared tins. Sprinkle the extra grated cheese on top of the uncooked mini loaves.
- Place in the oven and bake for 20 minutes until the mini loaves are well puffed and golden brown.
- Remove from the oven and turn out into a clean tea towel sitting on a wire rack.
