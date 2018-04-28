Charred eggplant and pepper salad
( SERVES 8 )
Here I've given instructions for charring eggplants in the oven, but if you have an open fire they're even better cooked directly in the embers. They take about 10 minutes each side. The skins will blacken and char but leave them to cool, then peel off the brittle charred skins and the flesh inside will be soft with a wonderful smoky flavour. If you are cooking inside using an oven and want that smoky taste you can sit the eggplants and peppers over a gas flame to blacken before finishing them in the oven.
Ingredients
|3
|Eggplant
|4
|Red peppers
|3
|Garlic cloves, fat
|½ cup
|Chopped parsley
|4 Tbsp
|Lemon juice
|6 Tbsp
|Olive oil, plus extra to garnish
Directions
- Preheat oven to 220°C fanbake and line a large, shallow roasting dish with baking paper. Cut 4-5 deep slits lengthways into the eggplants, place them in the dish and roast for 20 minutes. Add red peppers and continue cooking for 15-20 minutes until peppers are blistered and eggplants have collapsed. Cover charred eggplants and peppers with a clean tea towel until cool enough to handle.
- Peel off and discard the eggplant skins. Finely chop the flesh and place in a bowl with garlic, parsley and lemon juice. Season with salt and pepper and mix in the olive oil. Spread mixture on to a presentation chopping board or platter and use a knife to make indented ridges across the top. De-seed peppers and rub off and discard charred skins. Cut flesh into thin strips. Pile in a band across eggplant mixture and drizzle with a little extra olive oil. Serve at room temperature.
