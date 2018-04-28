Here I've given instructions for charring eggplants in the oven, but if you have an open fire they're even better cooked directly in the embers. They take about 10 minutes each side. The skins will blacken and char but leave them to cool, then peel off the brittle charred skins and the flesh inside will be soft with a wonderful smoky flavour. If you are cooking inside using an oven and want that smoky taste you can sit the eggplants and peppers over a gas flame to blacken before finishing them in the oven.