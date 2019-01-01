Spiced almond, ricotta and kale salad
( SERVES 4 )
Photo by Tam West
When you’ve had enough lettuce, let this dark green super leaf take over. Kale is great to eat raw and has the most fantastic texture when massaged with a honey, balsamic and ginger dressing. Should you have any leftovers, this is the perfect little salad to take to work.
Ingredients
|⅓ cup
|Almonds, whole
|¼ tsp
|Chilli powder
|1
|Egg white, lightly whisked
|1 pinch
|Salt, and sugar
|4 cups
|Kale, washed, stalks removed and sliced
|1 Tbsp
|Balsamic vinegar
|1 tsp
|Honey
|2 tsp
|Lemon juice
|½ tsp
|Finely grated garlic
|½ tsp
|Peeled ginger, grated
|⅛ tsp
|Salt
|3 Tbsp
|Olive oil
|1
|Yellow capsicum
|125 g
|Ricotta cheese
|50 g
|Parmesan cheese, shaved
|½ tsp
|Crushed black peppercorns
Directions
- In a bowl mix almonds with chilli, salt, sugar and 1 tablespoon of the whisked egg white. Spread on a baking sheet lined with baking paper and roast at 180C for 8-10 minutes or until dry and crisp.
- Place kale in a large bowl with vinegar, honey, lemon juice, garlic, ginger, salt and olive oil. Massage kale with dressing ingredients for 2 minutes (kale will begin to soften and turn a glossy dark green colour). Store covered in the fridge until required. This can be done the day before.
- Cut top and tail from the capsicum, cut in half then remove seeds and core. Slice into thin even strips.
- Place kale in a serving bowl, arrange spoonfuls of ricotta on top, scatter over capsicum, spiced almonds and parmesan. Sprinkle on black pepper.
More of Geoff's summer salad recipes
http://www.bite.co.nz/recipe/16386/Spiced-almond-ricotta-and-kale-salad/?utm_source=nzherald.co.nz&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=nzhbox
Comments
Join the conversation