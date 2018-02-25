Plum and burrata cheesecake
( SERVES 8 )
Photo by Vanessa Lewis
I thought, why not go all out and turn a classic New York cheesecake on its head by adding burrata to the cheesecake mix and then topping it with my plum jam. I’m adding Burrata to the cheesecake to give it a little bit of magic. Burrata is a creamy, fresh cheese that is made up of a mozzarella pouch, rather than a ball, filled with a delicate creamy-mousse. It can be purchased at most supermarkets and specialty food stores. If all else fails, use a 125 gram ball of fresh mozzarella. If you’ve got time, when the cheesecake is cooked, turn off the oven and leave it in there until it’s completely cool. This will prevent the cake from sinking in the middle and cracking.
Ingredients
|1 packet
|Plain biscuits, sweet (230g)
|125 g
|Butter, melted
|1 tsp
|Ground cinnamon
|150 g
|Burrata cheese
|450 g
|Full-fat cream cheese
|3
|Eggs
|1 tsp
|Pure vanilla extract
|1
|Lemon, rind and juice only
|¾ cup
|Sugar
|½ cup
|Plum and cinnamon jam, recipe below
Directions
- Preheat oven to 160C fan-bake. Line the bottom of a 22cm spring-form cake tin with baking paper.
- Place the biscuits in a food processor and process until you have fine crumbs. If you don’t have a food processor, place the biscuits in a strong plastic bag and bash with a wooden spoon until you have fine crumbs.
- Mix the melted butter and ground cinnamon into the biscuit crumbs, pour into the prepared cake tin, smooth and set aside.
- In the food processor again, place all the cream cheese, sugar, burrata, eggs, vanilla, lemon rind and juice and blend until smooth.
- Pour the cheesecake filling over the biscuit base.
- Place in the oven and cook for 1 hour.
- Cool in the tin, pour over the plum and cinnamon jam and refrigerate until ready to serve.
- Remove and place on a plate.
Simon's plum and cinnamon jam recipe
http://www.bite.co.nz/recipe/16371/Plum-and-burrata-cheesecake/?utm_source=nzherald.co.nz&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=nzhbox
Comments
Join the conversation