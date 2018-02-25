I thought, why not go all out and turn a classic New York cheesecake on its head by adding burrata to the cheesecake mix and then topping it with my plum jam. I’m adding Burrata to the cheesecake to give it a little bit of magic. Burrata is a creamy, fresh cheese that is made up of a mozzarella pouch, rather than a ball, filled with a delicate creamy-mousse. It can be purchased at most supermarkets and specialty food stores. If all else fails, use a 125 gram ball of fresh mozzarella. If you’ve got time, when the cheesecake is cooked, turn off the oven and leave it in there until it’s completely cool. This will prevent the cake from sinking in the middle and cracking.