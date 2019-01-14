Plum and cinnamon jam
( MAKES 4 x 250ml jars )
While I’m very mindful about sugar intake, there are some exceptions and today’s recipes are worth making an exception for. It’s not like you eat a whole jar of jam at once. I just couldn’t resist making the most of the gorgeous plums currently in season and making some jam. I’ve decreased the amount of sugar slightly in this jam recipe; the mixture is not quite as thick in consistency.
Ingredients
|2 kgs
|Plums, stoned and roughly chopped
|1½ kgs
|Granulated white sugar
|4
|Cinnamon sticks
|1 Tbsp
|Lemon juice
|3
|Cinnamon sticks, optional
|1 Tbsp
|Butter
Directions
- Sterilise the jars and lids by washing the jars thoroughly and placing them in a warm oven. Rinse the lids in boiling water.
- Put the plums in a preserving pan or large pot and add 200ml water. Bring to a simmer, and cook for about 10 mins until the plums are tender but not falling apart.
- Add the sugar, cinnamon sticks and lemon juice, then let the sugar dissolve slowly, without boiling. This will take about 10 mins.
- Increase the heat and bring the jam to a full rolling boil. After about 5 mins, spoon a little jam on to a cold saucer. Wait a few seconds, then push the jam with your fingertip. If it wrinkles, the jam is ready. If not, cook for a few minutes more and test again. If you have a sugar thermometer, it will read 105C when ready.
- Take the jam off the heat and add the extra cinnamon sticks (if using) and the knob of butter.
- Let the jam cool for 15 mins, which will prevent the lumps of fruit sinking to the bottom of the jars. Ladle into hot jars, seal and leave to cool. Will keep for one year in a cool, dark place. Chill once opened.
