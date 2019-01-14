Salmon, lemon and tomato kebabs
( SERVES 4 )
Have these skewers assembled and in the fridge ready for a speedy barbecue cook-off. I like to use super-thin slices (I use a mandolin) of meyer lemon in between the salmon and tomatoes, but if you can't access them you can peel the skin and pith from other varieties of lemon and use thin quarter slices.
Ingredients
Directions
- Thread salmon, lemon slices and cherry tomatoes, alternating, on 10-12 skewers, allowing about three pieces of salmon on each skewer and folding the lemon slices into quarters. The skewers can be prepared in advance and stored, covered, in the fridge for up to 24 hours until needed.
- When ready to cook, preheat a barbecue hotplate or heavy-based frying pan over a medium-high heat.
- Dunk skewers in oil to lightly coat and season with salt and pepper.
- Cook over medium-high heat, turning as they brown, until just cooked through (a total of 3 minutes). Scatter with basil leaves to serve.
