Fresh peach cake
( SERVES 6 )
Photo by Tam West
I have left the skin on the peaches here as it bakes well in the cake as well as giving it a lovely colour — just wash and dry them before preparing. However you can peel the peaches if you prefer.
Ingredients
|2
|Peaches, halved, stoned and thickly sliced. Use up to 3 peaches
|1 cup
|Caster sugar
|150 g
|Butter, softened
|1¼ cups
|Plain flour
|2 tsp
|Baking powder
|1 pinch
|Salt
|2
|Eggs, lightly beaten
|125 ml
|Milk, at room temperature
|½ tsp
|Vanilla extract, or vanilla bean paste
|1
|Lemon, use the zest only (finely grated)
|½ cup
|Ground almonds
Directions
- Heat the oven to 180C. Grease and line a 20cm square cake tin.
- Place the sliced peaches in a bowl and mix with 2 tablespoons of the measured caster sugar.
- Cream the butter and remaining caster sugar until light and creamy.
- Sift together the flour, baking powder and a pinch of salt. Combine the eggs, milk and vanilla extract.
- Sift flour once more over the butter mixture and fold in with the egg mixture and the lemon zest. Your cake mixture should be of soft dropping consistency.
- Place in the prepared tin, then sprinkle over the ground almonds. Arrange the sliced peaches on top.
- Place in the oven and bake for 40 minutes or until a skewer inserted in the centre comes out clean. Remove from the oven and leave for 15 minutes before removing from the tin. Serve warm with yoghurt or whipped cream. Also very good eaten on its own.
Comments
PLilyDLily16added 308 days ago
This cake was beautiful! Thank you for the recipe! <3
