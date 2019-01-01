Crumbed fish with mustard mayonnaise
( SERVES 4 )
I have used gurnard in this recipe as it lends itself well to crumbing. Of course it is delicious served just with mustard mayonnaise, but adding some green beans and crispy pancetta to the plate takes the fish to another level. It’s also good with 2 tablespoons of sesame seeds added to the breadcrumbs.
Mustard mayonaise
|½ cup
|Whole egg mayonnaise, store bought
|1 Tbsp
|Seed mustard
Fish
|4
|White fish fillets, skinned and boned
|¼ cup
|Plain flour
|1
|Egg, lightly beaten, with 2 Tbsp water
|1½ cups
|Dried breadcrumbs
|80 g
|Pancetta, sliced
|1 drizzle
|Olive oil, for pan frying
|350 g
|Green beans, steamed, choose tender young ones
|1 small handful
|Chives
|4
|Lemon wedges
Directions
- Heat the oven grill until hot.
- Make the mustard mayonnaise: Place the mayonnaise and mustard in a bowl and mix. Cover and place in the fridge until ready to use.
- For the fish: Place the flour on a large plate, the breadcrumbs on another and the egg in a shallow bowl. Dredge a fillet of fish in the flour, shaking off excess. Dip fish into the egg mixture until it is well coated. Allow excess to drip off. Place fish in the breadcrumbs and gently pat down on each side, ensuring it is well coated. Place on a tray and repeat with remaining fish fillets.
- Meanwhile, place the pancetta in a shallow baking tray and place under the grill. Grill until crisp, then remove and place on kitchen paper to drain.
- Heat a large frying pan over medium heat then add enough oil to cover the bottom. Test whether your oil is hot enough by dropping in a few breadcrumbs — they should sizzle and colour quickly. Add the fish and cook for 2 minutes on each side until the crumbs are golden brown. Remove fish and season with salt and freshly ground black pepper.
- To serve: Place the beans on a serving plate witha drop of the mustard mayonnaise. Place crumbed fish on top and finish with the crisp pancetta. Snip over chives and garnish with a lemon wedge.
More of Kathy's summer fish dishes
http://www.bite.co.nz/recipe/16233/Crumbed-fish-with-mustard-mayonnaise/?utm_source=nzherald.co.nz&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=nzhbox
Comments
Join the conversation