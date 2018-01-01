Frosted orange sponge cakes
( SERVES 6 )
I needed a sugar hit about 11am one day in Seville so stopped in at the Confiteria Los Angeles for a coffee and the cake that the following recipe is based on. If you want a 101 on how to make the sponge, watch my video here.
Ingredients
|4
|Eggs
|115 g
|Caster sugar
|2
|Oranges, finely grated zest from 1 orange, zest in long strips from the other
|115 g
|Flour, sifted
|¼ cup
|Candied peel, or crystallised orange, finely diced
|300 ml
|Cream, whipped
|2 cups
|Icing sugar
|3 Tbsp
|Orange juice
|1 Tbsp
|Orange flower water
Directions
- Heat the oven to 200C. Line a large shallow ovenproof tray (about 25cm by 36cm) with baking paper
- Beat the eggs, sugar and finely grated zest until the creamy and pale. Add the flour and gently fold in.
- Pour on to the tray and gently smooth the top.
- Place in the oven for 10 minutes or until a skewer inserted into the middle comes out clean.
- Remove from the oven and cool. Turn out onto a board and cut 12 x 7cm diameter rounds with a cookie cutter (or cut into 7cm squares).
- Stir the crystallised orange or peel into the whipped cream. Spread 6 of the rounds with the cream and place the other 6 rounds on top. Smooth the edges of the cream filling so it is flush with the sponge rounds.
- Mix the icing sugar, juice and orange flower water so you have a thick but runny frosting.
- Ice each sponge cake generously with the frosting and sprinkle a little of the strips of orange zest. Refrigerate for 1 hour then serve.
