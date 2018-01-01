Christmas bliss balls
( MAKES 12 )
Simple as and gluten-free.
Ingredients
|1 cup
|Fruit mince
|1 tsp
|Vanilla essence, pure
|½ cup
|Ground almonds
|½ cup
|Desiccated coconut
Directions
- Combine the fruit mince,vanilla and ground almonds in a bowl. Add a little extra ground almonds if too moist. Cover and chill for at least 1 hour.
- Roll into walnut sized balls and coat in the coconut. Place in festive mini paper cases. Store in the refrigerator.
