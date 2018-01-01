Cheese and olive biscuits
( MAKES 30 )
Photo by Babiche Martens
Time it so guests arrive just as you’re taking these biscuits from the oven; the aroma will be irresistible.
They are also fantastic kept in an airtight container and warmed through on a later date. Add some chopped green olives, to make them a little special. These are perfect served with a glass of wine pre-dinner or added to an antipasto platter.
Ingredients
|120 g
|Butter, cut into cubes
|½ cup
|Grated tasty cheese
|½ cup
|Grated parmesan cheese, plus an extra 2 Tbsp
|1¼ cups
|Plain flour
|¼ tsp
|Cayenne pepper
|¼ tsp
|Salt
|2 Tbsp
|Green olives, chopped
Directions
- Preheat an oven to 170C.
- Into a food processor place the butter, tasty cheese, parmesan cheese, flour, cayenne and salt. Blitz to form the dough. Turn it on to a lightly floured bench, knead a little then divide the dough into two.
- In one half, knead in the olives and set aside. Roll the other half between two pieces of baking paper until ¼ cm thick. Using a 6cm cookie cutter press out rounds and place to a baking tray.
- Do the same with the olive dough. Reroll any edges.
- Sprinkle over a little extra parmesan. Place into the oven for 15 minutes until lightly golden. Remove and cool slightly before enjoying.
- Store in an airtight container.
